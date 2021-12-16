State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.45.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $202.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.14. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.28 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

