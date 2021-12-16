State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after purchasing an additional 763,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $218.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $219.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

