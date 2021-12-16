State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 162.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,484,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 115,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

DRE stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

