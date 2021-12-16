State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,098 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,646,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.