State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,576 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $26,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after buying an additional 165,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $361.30 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,270 shares of company stock worth $64,378,947. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

