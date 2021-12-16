State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $28,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of -166.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,851 shares of company stock valued at $41,315,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

