State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $23,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Shares of CDNS opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

