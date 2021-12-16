State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $34.44 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 614.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,935 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $34,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2,955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 697,822 shares of company stock valued at $241,107,645. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $360.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.65 and a 200 day moving average of $302.66. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

