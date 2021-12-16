State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,543 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,801 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

