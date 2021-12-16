Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $67.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.