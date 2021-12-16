Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,941 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.24% of 8X8 worth $32,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $258,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

