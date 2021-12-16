Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,508 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $24,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

