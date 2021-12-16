Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.38% of Ameresco worth $41,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.17.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602 in the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.