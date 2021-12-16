Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Makes New $21.12 Million Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 326,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after acquiring an additional 780,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $85,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 133.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.