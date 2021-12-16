Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 32,347 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.62 million, a PE ratio of 112.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

