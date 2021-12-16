Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 233 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $39,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 28.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of FAST opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

