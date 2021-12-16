Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Takes $10.35 Million Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 281,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,353,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.28% of NeoGames as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGMS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $553,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGMS opened at $28.06 on Thursday. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

