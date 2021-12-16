Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,248,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

