Stereotaxis, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Stereotaxis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.84 million, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

