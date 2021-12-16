Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $42.15 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.