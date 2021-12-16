Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 6,864 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

