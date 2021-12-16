Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.