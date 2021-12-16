stETH Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.77 or 0.08350281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,355.55 or 1.00075641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00052623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

