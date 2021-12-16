Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fire & Flower in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Fire & Flower stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Fire & Flower has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

