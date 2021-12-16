Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC)

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 34,450 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 935% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,327 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,054,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 500.0% during the second quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 5.3% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East Stone Acquisition stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,834. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89. East Stone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

