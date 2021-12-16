Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,624 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 553% compared to the average volume of 1,780 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

EWY opened at $78.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

