StormX (STMX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.34 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One StormX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $218.96 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00206580 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

