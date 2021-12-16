Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

NYSE RHI opened at $108.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.