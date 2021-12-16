Strs Ohio Has $1.93 Million Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESRT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

