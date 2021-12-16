Strs Ohio Has $2.14 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

FNB stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

