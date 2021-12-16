Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

