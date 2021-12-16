Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,225,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,636,000 after acquiring an additional 115,756 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

NYSE GL opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

