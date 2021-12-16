Substratum Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. Substratum has a market cap of $1.03 million and $282.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

