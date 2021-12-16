Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €15.20 ($17.08) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Südzucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.42 ($16.20).

Südzucker stock opened at €13.53 ($15.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €11.24 ($12.63) and a 12 month high of €14.62 ($16.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -33.33.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

