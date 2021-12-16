Suma Krishnan Sells 100,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

