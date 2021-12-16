Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,226,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $40,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PG&E by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PG&E by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494,530 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in PG&E by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PG&E by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,547 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

