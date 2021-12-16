Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,551 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Evergy worth $46,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG opened at $67.83 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 234,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,807. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

