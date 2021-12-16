Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $43,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,884,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,909,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,646 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,336,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,633,000 after purchasing an additional 456,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $264,737,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

NYSE:PBA opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -123.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

