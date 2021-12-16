Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,526 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Molina Healthcare worth $42,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after purchasing an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 522,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.10.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $196.08 and a one year high of $316.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.02 and a 200 day moving average of $273.05.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

