Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,483 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Pool worth $50,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pool by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $4,274,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $567.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.20. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

