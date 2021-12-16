Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $52,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $123.77 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,131 shares of company stock worth $22,672,607 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.