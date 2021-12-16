Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Down 51.7% in November

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ WISA opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 222.05% and a negative return on equity of 103.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

