Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SUN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David K. Skidmore bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Sunoco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

