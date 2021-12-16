Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the first quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

