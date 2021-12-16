Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 1,344,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 199.1 days.

Shares of SVCBF remained flat at $$16.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $19.40.

SVCBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Danske raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

