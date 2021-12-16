Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 96 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 96 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 79 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

