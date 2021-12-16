Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.82 and a beta of 0.67. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $352,946.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,594,268 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,108,000 after purchasing an additional 599,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,507,000 after purchasing an additional 432,733 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.