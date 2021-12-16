Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SLVM stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $574,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $22,462,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,461,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $968,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

