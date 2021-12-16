Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Shares of SYNH opened at $100.80 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

