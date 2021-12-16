SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Equities researchers at Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE SNX opened at $107.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.09.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $511,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 83.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.